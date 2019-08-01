Zacks: CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. CTS’s rating score has improved by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $32.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CTS an industry rank of 193 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CTS in a research report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 246,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,629. CTS has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter worth $11,757,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter worth $6,539,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in CTS in the 1st quarter worth $4,552,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CTS by 1,477.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 57,233 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CTS (CTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.