Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) to Hold

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

INVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Identiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Shares of NASDAQ INVE opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. Identiv has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 million.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Identiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Identiv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Identiv by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Identiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

