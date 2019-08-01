Zacks Investment Research Downgrades T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) to Hold

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTOO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,553. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 535.26% and a negative return on equity of 325.79%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. T2 Biosystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Lau Associates LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 48.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T2 Biosystems (TTOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.