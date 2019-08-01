Zacks Investment Research Lowers ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viasat boasts a leading position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The company is eyeing opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary wing aircraft as it is a large addressable market that can emerge as a key profit churner. It continues to ramp up investments in the development of its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which is expected to have about ten times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. However, the company operates in a highly dynamic and competitive market, which includes stalwarts from varied industries. Massive R&D expenses related to the commercial launch of Viasat-3 satellites and high integration costs remain headwinds. Viasat depends on U.S. government contracts for a major portion of its revenues and faces high risks of customer concentration.”

VSAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of ViaSat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of ViaSat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $90.92 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ViaSat from $89.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $81.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.61. ViaSat has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $1,431,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $1,515,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,536.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 441,028 shares of company stock worth $39,464,899 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 20,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

