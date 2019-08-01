Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLU MOBILE INC., is a leading global publisher of mobile games. Its portfolio of top-rated games includes original titles Super K.O. Boxing!, Stranded and Brain Genius, and titles based on major brands from partners including Atari, Activision, Konami, Harrah’s, Hasbro, Warner Bros., Microsoft, PlayFirst, PopCap Games, SEGA and Sony. Glu is based in San Mateo, Calif. and has offices in London, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, China, Brazil, Chile, Canada and San Clemente, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.92.

GLUU stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 87,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,073. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.74 million. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Holdings Ltd Tencent sold 7,259,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $56,262,892.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De sold 90,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $975,175.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 770,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,198.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,358,778 shares of company stock valued at $57,297,920. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,292,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,230 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 632,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $2,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

