Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to “Buy”

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Scholastic Corporation is the world’s largest publisher and distributor of children’s books and a leader in educational technology and children’s media. Scholastic creates quality educational and entertaining materials and products for use in school and at home, including children’s books, magazines, technology-based products, teacher materials, television programming, film, videos and toys. The Company distributes its products and services through a variety of channels, including proprietary school-based book clubs and school-based book fairs, retail stores, schools, libraries & television networks. The company distributes its products and services directly to schools and libraries through retail stores and the Internet. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholastic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

SCHL stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.82. Scholastic has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $47.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.80 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Scholastic will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

