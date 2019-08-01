Zacks: Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $18.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.21 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Marine Products an industry rank of 183 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ifs Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marine Products in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marine Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:MPX opened at $16.06 on Friday. Marine Products has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $24.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $528.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marine Products will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 54.8% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 49.7% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Marine Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. 14.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

