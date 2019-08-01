Zacks: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 187 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Patricia Eby bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $123,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

RVSB opened at $8.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $191.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.56. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 27.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.68%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

