Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Leerink Swann set a $47.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.54 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

ZLAB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.04. 174,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,460. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

