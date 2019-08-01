ZCore Price Reaches $0.0915 on Top Exchanges (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One ZCore coin can now be bought for $0.0915 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $51.55, $20.33 and $32.15. ZCore has a market cap of $406,458.00 and approximately $1,708.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,441,737 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZCore Coin Trading

