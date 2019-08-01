Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zendesk updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92. Zendesk has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $94.89.

In other Zendesk news, SVP John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $140,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,847.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 6,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $528,788.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,189.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,561 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,884. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

