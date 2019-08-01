Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,204. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -88.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $140,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,847.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $38,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,561 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,884. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zendesk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zendesk by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

