Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0103 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $89.73 million and $8.74 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, OKEx, Bithumb and FCoin. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00272803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.01395292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00111926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020603 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,533,042,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,687,360,058 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, AirSwap, Huobi, Hotbit, Korbit, BitMart, FCoin, HitBTC, Binance, DEx.top, GOPAX, Koinex, Bithumb, DragonEX, Coinhub, OTCBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Coinone, Tokenomy, BiteBTC, WazirX, Upbit, UEX, Bitbns, Kyber Network, BitForex, Kucoin, DDEX and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

