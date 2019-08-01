Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,076,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,669,000 after purchasing an additional 77,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,516,000 after purchasing an additional 205,532 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $48,938.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $135.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

ZBH traded up $2.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.74. 66,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,929. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $136.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.