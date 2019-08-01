ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $47-47.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.93 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.44-0.46 EPS.

Shares of ZIX stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 1,371,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42. ZIX has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. ZIX had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. Cowen started coverage on ZIX in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut ZIX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $14.00 price objective on ZIX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.75.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

