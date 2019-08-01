Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.69

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.69 and last traded at $116.57, with a volume of 34816 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.89.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Gabelli lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Get Zoetis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 73.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $1,160,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 29,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $2,993,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,613 shares of company stock worth $7,963,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after acquiring an additional 39,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,801,000 after buying an additional 785,088 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Zoetis by 36.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.