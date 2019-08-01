Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $8.18. Zynex shares last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 274,438 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 million. Analysts expect that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 13,750 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $113,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 9,045 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,750 shares of company stock worth $2,175,223.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

