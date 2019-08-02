$0.39 EPS Expected for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Global’s earnings. Liberty Global reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Global.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LBTYA. Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.60 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

In other news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 20,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $528,507.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 40,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $992,593.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,951 shares of company stock worth $5,806,909 in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 160,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 56,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 366.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 31.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBTYA stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,361. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.50. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

