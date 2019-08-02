$0.52 EPS Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Blackbaud reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Blackbaud to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

BLKB traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.95. 9,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.35. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $58.23 and a 52 week high of $105.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $708,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2,407.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.