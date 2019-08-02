$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.78. Tc Pipelines posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tc Pipelines.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 23.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Tc Pipelines by 58.6% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tc Pipelines (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.