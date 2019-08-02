$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.73. Johnson Controls International posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $42.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $468,287.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 875,511 shares in the company, valued at $36,482,543.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,931,516.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 154,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,399 shares of company stock worth $9,394,879 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $188,299,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 948.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,725,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,655,000 after acquiring an additional 843,858 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,960,000 after acquiring an additional 770,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

