$0.84 EPS Expected for FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. FirstCash reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCFS shares. Barclays cut shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.60. The stock had a trading volume of 197,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,964. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $66.28 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.