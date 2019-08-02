$1.00 EPS Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.03. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 6,717,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,034,884. The company has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

