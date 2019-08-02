$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Science Applications International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of SAIC traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.62. 264,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,489. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 12,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $1,090,033.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,650.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Moraco sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,199,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,598.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 6,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 54.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

