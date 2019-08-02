$1.64 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.67. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.57 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of WTFC traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $68.01. 3,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,158. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $61.53 and a 12 month high of $92.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 345.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 196.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

