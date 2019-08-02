123,560 Shares in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. FMR LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,947,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,276 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in Under Armour by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,988,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,859,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Under Armour by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,241,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 649,166 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,367,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 183,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,304,619. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.