$145.32 Million in Sales Expected for Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will post $145.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.50 million to $148.08 million. Franks International posted sales of $132.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franks International will report full-year sales of $601.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $576.50 million to $612.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $678.92 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $719.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

FI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Franks International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering upgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.49 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franks International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franks International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

FI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.39. Franks International has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 63,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $382,710.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,998,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,902.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $1,013,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,765,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,480,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,305 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Franks International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franks International by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franks International by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franks International in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

