$246.86 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will post sales of $246.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.09 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $262.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $957.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $883.27 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $996.08 million, with estimates ranging from $870.54 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.65 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,481 shares in the company, valued at $490,858.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,821,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,886,000 after buying an additional 118,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.40. 99,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,593. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.08. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.03%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

