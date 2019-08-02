$303.23 Million in Sales Expected for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will announce $303.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $308.67 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $297.80 million. WP Carey reported sales of $173.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. WP Carey’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.58. 45,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,065. WP Carey has a 52 week low of $62.12 and a 52 week high of $87.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.034 dividend. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,349,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,703,000 after purchasing an additional 592,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,938,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,980 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,892,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,273,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,862,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,714,000 after acquiring an additional 266,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

