$380,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) will post sales of $380,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Adverum Biotechnologies posted sales of $490,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $1.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 30.98% and a negative net margin of 4,505.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADVM. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 232,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 41,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,661. The company has a market capitalization of $873.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 18.20, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.