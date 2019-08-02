3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $918,305,000. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in 3M by 20,703.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,685,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 2,672,577 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 17,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,680,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,081,000 after buying an additional 1,671,269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 2,768.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 578,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,258,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,410,584,000 after buying an additional 353,754 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM opened at $173.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $159.32 and a 1-year high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.77.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

