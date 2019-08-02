$410.72 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will post $410.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.56 million and the highest is $417.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $391.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.91 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 31.65%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEAS shares. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $30.28. 1,366,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,318. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $34.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

In related news, major shareholder Alliance Group Ltd Pacific sold 18,829,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $502,945,934.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 10.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 61,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 40,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

