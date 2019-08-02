$49.35 Million in Sales Expected for Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) will post sales of $49.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenlane’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year sales of $214.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $218.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $281.65 million, with estimates ranging from $280.29 million to $283.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Greenlane.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenlane stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.45% of Greenlane as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNLN traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $7.80. 578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21. Greenlane has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $29.00.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

