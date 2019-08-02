$501.20 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report $501.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.70 million and the highest is $513.70 million. Stepan posted sales of $508.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.64 per share, with a total value of $25,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $108,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,101.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 750 shares of company stock worth $65,488 and have sold 15,643 shares worth $1,519,392. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $35,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan stock opened at $96.54 on Friday. Stepan has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

