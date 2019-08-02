5,122 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 16,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.03. 1,222,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,615. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

