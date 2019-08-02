523 Shares in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $274.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $283.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 137.10% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus upped their price target on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.20.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock worth $37,322,422. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

