$63.58 Million in Sales Expected for New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce sales of $63.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $65.00 million. New Age Beverages reported sales of $13.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 375.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year sales of $286.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.31 million to $288.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $304.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBEV. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Compass Point began coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut New Age Beverages from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.71. 17,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,887. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in New Age Beverages by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Age Beverages by 439.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in New Age Beverages in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

