$733.20 Million in Sales Expected for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) will announce sales of $733.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $774.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.99 million. Southwest Gas reported sales of $670.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $807.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.97 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,694 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 350 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $29,116.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $555,637. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,437,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,536,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,509,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,059,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,072,000 after purchasing an additional 587,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

SWX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. 1,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $91.93.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

