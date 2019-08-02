8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Given a $30.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 target price on 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of 8X8 from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.11.

EGHT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. 1,344,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,318. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $96.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. 8X8’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in 8X8 by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in 8X8 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in 8X8 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $14,469,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 327,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

