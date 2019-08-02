A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.41 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.35-$2.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,956. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,022,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.98 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

