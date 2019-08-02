A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Gap Up to $7.58

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.52, but opened at $7.58. A10 Networks shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 23,101 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $573.35 million, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.75.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.06 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. A10 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $108,134.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 396,884 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 72.1% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 639,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 267,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 25.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,281,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 256,058 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A10 Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

