AA (LON:AA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $49.74

AA PLC (LON:AA)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.74 and traded as low as $50.55. AA shares last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 670,444 shares.

AA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of AA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 91.67 ($1.20).

Get AA alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34.

In other news, insider John L. Leach bought 57,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £33,740.92 ($44,088.49). Also, insider Simon Breakwell acquired 96,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £71,368.56 ($93,255.66).

About AA (LON:AA)

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.