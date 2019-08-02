AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of AA stock remained flat at $$0.66 on Thursday. 820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65. AA has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

