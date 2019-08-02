AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON opened at $49.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. AAON has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $53.27.

In other AAON news, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $186,725.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,810,541.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $53,473.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,042 shares of company stock valued at $292,967. 22.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson downgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

