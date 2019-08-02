Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Aaron’s to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $72.00 price objective on Aaron’s and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

AAN traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 454,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Aaron’s has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $68.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.66.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $968.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.17%.

In other news, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven A. Michaels sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $185,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock worth $2,403,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 31.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

