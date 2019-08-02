AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Get AB SKF alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKFRY. ValuEngine cut AB SKF from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Bank of America cut AB SKF from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank cut AB SKF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised AB SKF from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AB SKF has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $19.00.

SKFRY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). AB SKF had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Research analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About AB SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB SKF (SKFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.