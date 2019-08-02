Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho cut Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.46. 9,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,981. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.96.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.58% and a negative net margin of 960.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21,590.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

