Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 468,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,907. The company has a market capitalization of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 960.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 328,750 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 98,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

