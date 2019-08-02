Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) is Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF comprises about 6.4% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned about 3.85% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PALL traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $132.15. 164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,925. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $79.61 and a 52 week high of $152.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.23.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

