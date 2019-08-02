ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $197.81 and last traded at $198.89, 43,015 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 345,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.87.

A number of research firms have commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.32.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,057,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 31,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 160,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.